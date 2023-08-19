Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $206.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

