Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.