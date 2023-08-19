Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATP. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 793,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 580,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,853,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,872,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 320,350 shares during the period.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATP opened at $11.02 on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

