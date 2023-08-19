Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $337.76 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,757,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

