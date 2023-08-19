Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FCPT opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

