Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 220 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,768,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $274.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

