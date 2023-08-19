Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,435,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

