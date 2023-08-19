GQG Partners Inc. (GQG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on September 27th

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
GQG Partners Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
About GQG Partners
