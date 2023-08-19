GQG Partners Inc. (GQG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on September 27th

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra-high net worth investors, sub-advised funds, financial advisers, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

