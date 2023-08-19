GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 1,788,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,155. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $27,785.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,905 shares of company stock valued at $100,288. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

