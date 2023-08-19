GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Eve T. Saltman Sells 4,958 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 4,958 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $18,195.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,416.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $3.75 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.

Get GoPro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 644.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GoPro

About GoPro

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.