Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $803,727.96 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $803,727.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $618,175.52.

On Monday, August 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,483 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $596,480.70.

On Friday, August 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $138,306.22.

On Wednesday, August 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $6,500.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16.

On Tuesday, June 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $60.50 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $16,781,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after buying an additional 267,287 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

