Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Up 2.7%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 1,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.73 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

