Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,934 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84.
Pinterest Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53, a PEG ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
