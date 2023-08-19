Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,934 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53, a PEG ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

Get Our Latest Report on PINS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.