Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) & Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Financial Contrast

Gogoro and Honda Motor are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gogoro and Honda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Honda Motor 1 1 2 0 2.25

Volatility and Risk

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $5.87, indicating a potential upside of 98.20%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Gogoro has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Honda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million 1.11 -$98.91 million N/A N/A Honda Motor $125.15 billion 0.41 $4.82 billion $3.93 7.72

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -0.65% -34.85% -11.44% Honda Motor 5.11% 7.73% 3.60%

Summary

Honda Motor beats Gogoro on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. Its Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. Its Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

