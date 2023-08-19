Gode Chain (GODE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $57,733.18 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

