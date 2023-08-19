GMX Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One GMX token can now be bought for approximately $37.93 or 0.00146495 BTC on exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $339.78 million and approximately $17.83 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GMX has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,322,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,958,568 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.