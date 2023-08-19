GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 97,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

