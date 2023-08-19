Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

GMED traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.01. 792,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,616. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,737 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,132,000 after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

