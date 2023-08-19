Globant’s (GLOB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. HSBC upped their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.08.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB traded up $12.92 on Friday, hitting $175.90. 1,423,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $232.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Globant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Globant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.