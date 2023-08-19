Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.08.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $12.92 on Friday, hitting $175.90. 1,423,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.37. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $232.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Globant by 39.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Globant by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 93.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.