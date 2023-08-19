Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Investment

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Investment

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,375.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.