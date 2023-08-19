Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $63,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,052,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,927,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNA. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

