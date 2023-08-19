Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of GILT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 103,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,371. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $379.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 334,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 151,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

