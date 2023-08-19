Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Getty Realty Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of GTY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,739. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
