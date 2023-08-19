Georgios Palikaras Buys 100,000 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) CEO Georgios Palikaras bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,662.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

