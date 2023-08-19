GensoKishi Metaverse Market Cap Reaches $5.74 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $952,961.69 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,290,415 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

