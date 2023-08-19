Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GENC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 76,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.53. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.22%.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
