Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GENC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 76,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.53. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.22%.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

