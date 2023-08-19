Geegoopuzzle Price Tops $5.13 on Major Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $769.66 million and $678,809.67 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00019812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

