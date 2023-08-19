Geegoopuzzle Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $769.36 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00019667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $769.36 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.12937412 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours.

