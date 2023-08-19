GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Down 0.6%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €35.96 ($39.09) and last traded at €35.96 ($39.09). 252,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.17 ($39.32).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.25.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

