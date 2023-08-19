GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Down 0.6%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €35.96 ($39.09) and last traded at €35.96 ($39.09). 252,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.17 ($39.32).
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.25.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.