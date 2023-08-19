Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

