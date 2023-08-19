Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $393,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMH opened at $146.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

