Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $307,000 in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

