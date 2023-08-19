Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $245,138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

LSI stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 83.53%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

