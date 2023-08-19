Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $544.94 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.62.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

