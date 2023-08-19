Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,083 Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMBD stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

