Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $226.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

