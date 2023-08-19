Gateway Protocol One Day Volume Hits $29,019.53 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00008740 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.40 million and approximately $29,019.53 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 136% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.94630641 USD and is up 41.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $222,787.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

