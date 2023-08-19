Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.55. 547,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,948. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

