Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Barry F. Schwartz Acquires 1,500 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

