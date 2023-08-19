Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GAMB. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 218,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Featured Articles

