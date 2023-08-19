Galxe (GAL) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Galxe (GAL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Galxe has a market capitalization of $96.08 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Galxe has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00004363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,890,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

