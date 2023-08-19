G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3,917.52 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00041389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00029114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000129 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

