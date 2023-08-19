FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock remained flat at $7.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 301,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,591. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $319.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FutureFuel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,566,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 692,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 139,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

