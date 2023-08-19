Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 256,561 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 256,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $1,370,035.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,818,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,070,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Funko Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of FNKO opened at $5.92 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Funko by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Funko by 105.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Funko by 132.7% in the second quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 442,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

