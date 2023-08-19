Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc Sells 13,800,000 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.52. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $21,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 298,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.