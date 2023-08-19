Freemont Capital Pte Ltd Buys 47,850 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,850 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip makes up approximately 13.6% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.09% of MakeMyTrip worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 583,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,361. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 227.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.