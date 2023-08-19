Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

BATS:FLQL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 61,371 shares of the company traded hands. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

