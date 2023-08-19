Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,066 shares of company stock worth $1,314,122. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $104.23 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.