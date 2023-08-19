Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CEO Sells $170,073.24 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. 963,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,976. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWONK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

